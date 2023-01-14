2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

There is no suspect information currently, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.

At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Ave. and Titus Rd. Officers located two victims deceased in the area. No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/uIYmYYWokw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 14, 2023