2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
There is no suspect information currently, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.