MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were hit and killed early Saturday morning while they were trying to push a stalled car on the side of Interstate 240.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the deadly crash just after 12:20 a.m. west of Walnut Grove Road.

Police said the driver responsible for the crash stayed on the scene.