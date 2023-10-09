2 injured after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured, one facing life threatening injuries, after a shooting occurred Sunday night in North Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) sent officers to the scene Oct. 8 around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Chelsea Avenue, where they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to Regional One Health. One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.