2 injured after Arkansas car chase ends in Memphis crash

Memphis Police said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a car chase started in Arkansas and crossed state lines into Memphis, ending in a crash on I-240 and Norris Road.

Memphis Police responded after getting a call from Arkansas State Police for assistance with the chase around 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Arkansas Police told MPD the suspect crashed on I-240 and Norris Road, then fleeing on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody by MPD without incident, and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police said he is now stable.

A second person was injured after their car was hit by the suspect's car. They were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect's car was stolen, and they are investigating the crash.