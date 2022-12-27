2 injured in East Memphis shooting Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in East Memphis.
Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis.
Two victims, a man and a woman, were found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, and they have since been upgraded to non-critical condition.
MPD said the suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti sedan.
Call (901) 528-CASH with any information about this shooting.