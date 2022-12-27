2 injured in East Memphis shooting Tuesday

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near Poplar Avenue and International Place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in East Memphis.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, and they have since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

MPD said the suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti sedan.