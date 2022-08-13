2 pedestrians, including 8-year-old boy, killed in car accident near Parkway Village

Memphis Police said one person was detained on the scene at Berrybrook Road and East Raines Road, but no charges have been filed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed Friday night at Berrybrook Road and East Raines Road in Memphis after being hit by a car, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the crash scene around 9 p.m. Friday, where the child was pronounced dead at the scene and another, a 26-year-old man, was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition, but later died.

A woman was detained on the scene, but no charges have been filed yet.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.