2 suspect on the run after firing shots at Shelby County deputies | MPD officer involved in crash

It all started in north Memphis with shots being fired at SCSO deputies; during the investigation an MPD officer crashed in south Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Updated 8:50 a.m. - ABC24 News has learned that the shots were fired Monday morning at Shelby County Sheriff's deputies, not Memphis Police officers.

We're working to get more information from SCSO.

----------

Two suspects are on the run after firing shots at officers early Monday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a prowler call at 1825 Covington Pike around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, three suspects took off, firing shots at officers.

They drove to south Memphis, where they bailed out of the car at Chestnut and Cherokee.

One suspect was taken into custody.

During this incident, an MPD officer was involved in a crash a few blocks away at Hernando and East Person Ave.

No injuries were reported.

No description was given for the suspects investigators are looking for.