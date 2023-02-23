2 suspects indicted in shootings which left 1 dead, 10 injured in Whitehaven post bond

According to court records, at least one of the two suspects was indicted for the shooting while being out on bond for a previous crime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two men accused of killing one person and injuring 10 others in multiple shootings in Whitehaven posted bond Thursday, the same day each saw their bond reduced to $25,000 by Judge Karen Massey.

Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman were indicted for the Sunday morning shootings, and each posted bail Thursday.

According to court records, Freeman is charged with facilitating second degree murder and attempting to facilitate murder, while he was out on bail for a previous crime.

The judge set the bond for Ladarius Marion at $25,000. Bond had previously been set at $150,000 for Julius Freeman and remained the same Thursday.

Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, attempted facilitation of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. According to court records posted Thursday, Freeman was out on bail for a previous charge at the time of this shooting.

Marion was arrested Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Attorney Leslie Ballin, who represents Marion, said his original bond was $800,000. Ballin said they pushed for a lower bond based on video from the scene of the shooting, which he said showed shots fired in the direction of Marion and shots returned.

Both Freeman and Marion are due back in court March 10, 2023.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and have since been released from the hospital.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of more shooting victims about a mile away at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. Investigators said a man died at that scene and three other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.