2 Memphis firefighters injured after pedestrian crash, police say

Two members of MFD were transported in non-critical condition after a man who has now been charged with driving under the influence crashed his car, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two members of the Memphis Fire Department were transported in non-critical condition after a man who has now been charged with driving under the influence crashed his car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The incident took place around 3 a.m. near I-240 and Kerr Avenue, according to MPD. Firefighters had been working on a separate crash at this location when they were hit by a car, according to MFD.

Police said that the driver responsible for the crash stayed on the scene.

Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and also charged with drivers to exercise due care, operation of vehicle on approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

His arraignment is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

One of the firefighters has been treated and released, according to MFD. The other is still in a hospital with a broken leg, requiring surgery, according to MFD.

Fire Chief Gina Sweat released a statement on social media describing the wreck as "unforgiveable" and asking pedestrians to "slow down and move over," so that members of MFD can work "without fear."

Statement from Fire Chief Gina Sweat: Posted by Memphis Fire Department on Sunday, October 2, 2022