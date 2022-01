Police said they found her shot on Vernon Street just before 11:30 p.m. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition after she was shot on New Year's Eve in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to 3559 Vernon St. just before 11:30 p.m., where they found the girl shot.

No suspect information was given.

If you have any information that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.