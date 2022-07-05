Two charged in murder of 2-year-old West Memphis boy; more arrests expected

Jerome Patterson and Johnny Warren are charged in the death of 2-year-old Jadaka Jimmerson on June 17, 2022.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old boy last month.

Jerome Patterson and Johnny Warren are charged with capital murder, battery, and terroristic act. Investigators said more arrests and charges are pending.

West Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of N. 18th Street about 1:15 a.m. Friday June 17, 2022. They said a mother and her son left the crime scene to seek immediate medical attention at Baptist Crittenden Hospital before the police arrived.

The mother was taken to Regional One Hospital for further treatment. The little boy, 2-year-old Jadaka Jimmerson, died from his injuries.

“We will not stop until everyone who had anything to do with the senseless murder of Jadaka Jimmerson is in custody. That will include anyone who aided those responsible or hindered the investigation. We are still asking anyone with any information about this incident to come forward,” said West Memphis Police in a statement.

WMPD said that anyone who has any information about this shooting is strongly encouraged to contact the police department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.