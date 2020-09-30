Memphis Police: man charged with rape said he didn't believe girl was 16 "because she looked older"

A 20-year-old man is charged with raping a 16-year-old girl, after police said he claimed he didn’t believe how old she was because she “looked older.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man is charged with raping a 16-year-old girl, after police said he claimed he didn’t believe how old she was because she “looked older.”

Jerry Arita Quezada is charged with statutory rape. According to the police affidavit, the 16-year-old girl told her father she had a sexual relationship with 20-year-old Quezada, and the father contacted police. Investigators say the girl told them she had sex with Quezada twice, and would sneak out to meet him.

According to the affidavit, Quezada told police the girl told hi8m she was 16, and he knew it was a crime, but that he didn’t believe her “because she looked older.”