Crime

$2,000 reward for information on fugitive who jumped from bail bondsman's moving vehicle

Cortez Brown, 25, is wanted for felony domestic battery and failure to appear in Crittenden County, Arkansas.
Credit: Crittenden County Sheriff's Department
Cortez Brown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on a wanted fugitive the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department said jumped from a bail bondsman’s moving vehicle.

Cortez Brown is wanted for felony domestic battery and failure to appear. The Sheriff’s Department said Brown was last seen Tuesday night when he jumped from the bondsman’s moving vehicle in the area of Harvard Yard.

Cortez Brown is 25-years-old, 5’5” tall and about 135 pounds.

The $2,000 reward is offered for information leading to Brown’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $2000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Cortez...

Posted by Crittenden County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, July 14, 2022

