$20,000 in reward money for information in two drive-by shootings that killed 3 children

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY

DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

Gov. Lee Offers Rewards in Homicides Of Three Shelby County Children

April 28, 2020 – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is offering a total of $20,000 in rewards for information in two drive-by shootings in January that claimed the lives of three Shelby County children, Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Tuesday.

The rewards involve the death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox on Jan. 19 in Orange Mound and the deaths of Ashlyn Luckett, 6, and Lequan Boyd, 16, the following day in Hickory Hill.

“I am grateful to Gov. Lee for issuing rewards in these tragic and senseless murders,” said DA Weirich. “Someone knows something, someone saw something. Please come forward and help us find justice for these innocent children and their families.”

Police said Jadon Knox was shot shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 19 on Josephine Street near Carnes Avenue, possibly by a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black bumper.

Ashlynn Luckett and her uncle, Lequan Boyd, were shot in a drive-by the following night while inside a home in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove.