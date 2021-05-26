$20,000 reward offered in 2015 murder of Army Sergeant in downtown Memphis

Memphis Police say they need help to solve this cold case from six years ago as the Sergeant was leaving Beale Street with his fiancée.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved 2015 murder of an Army Sergeant in downtown Memphis. A $20,000 reward is being offered.

Police said on Sunday, May 24, 2015, Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr. and his fiancée were leaving Beale Street and walking along S. Fourth near FedExForum when he got into an argument with two men who pulled up next to the couple in a greenish/gray 4-door Chrysler Sebring. Investigators said the couple crossed the street to avoid a further confrontation, but the driver coaxed Wilhite back to the street, and the passenger shot him.

Police said the driver took off southbound on S. Fourth Street across Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Wilhite was taken to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.

There’s a $20,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Please contact Memphis Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about this case.