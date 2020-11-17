COLD CASE: Who killed 10-year-old Richard Jordan?

In 2017, 10-year-old Richard Jordan was killed, and a 12-year-old and an adult injured, when gunmen in at least 3 cars fired into their vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are still searching for whoever killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two others, including a 12-year-old, in a 2017 cold case.

Investigators said 10-year-old Richard Jordan was in a vehicle with family and friends about 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2017. They were stopped at a traffic light at Airways and Ketchum, when investigators said three different cars pulled up alongside and fired into the vehicle.

Police said the suspects took off east on Ketchum from Airways. The victims drove to Airways Station for help, and Jordan, along with another 12-year-old and an adult, were rushed to the hospital. Jordan died at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital from his injuries. The two others survived.

Investigators said the suspect’s cars were described as a gold Chevrolet Malibu with missing hubcaps, a black Chrysler 300, and a gray sedan.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.