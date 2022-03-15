Two men sentenced to 40 years each in 2020 murder outside northeast Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a man outside a motel in northeast Memphis.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 23-year-old Joshua Black and 21-year-old Daron Clayborne were each sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Investigators said just after midnight on Dec. 8, 2020, Jimmy A. Moore was smoking a cigarette outside the American Best Value Inn and Suites in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Road. They said Black and Clayborne attacked Moore, hitting him in the head and going through his pockets. Investigators said one of the two also shot Moore in the stomach. He died at the hospital.
Prosecutors said surveillance video connected a car leaving the scene to a home in Raleigh, where Black was arrested. Clayborne was arrested later at a different location.