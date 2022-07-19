Overall crime is down, but DUIs are up, according to TBI's 2021 Crime in Tennessee report

The annual report takes a look at crime statistics submitted by law enforcement across the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its ‘2021 Crime in Tennessee’ report, looking at crime across the state.

The annual report takes a look at crime statistics submitted by law enforcement across the state. It uses data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Highlights from the report:

The report says despite an increase of crime in certain areas, 2021 saw a slight decrease in the most serious offenses, down 1.38% from 2020.

For those most serious offenses, the TBI said 7.65% of those arrested were juveniles.

The crime rate per 100,000 for those most serious offenses was 7,207.

There were 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, up 3.03% from 2020.

The TBI said most victims ranged in age from 25-34, making up 23.99% of reported victims. The second most common age group was 35-44, making up 19.33% of reported victims.

Women made up 52.94% of reported victims, men 46.74%, and the rest were unknown.

The report further breaks down victims by age, race, and type of crimes, including domestic violence.

Crimes reported by each law enforcement agency:

The report also breaks down the crimes submitted by different law enforcement agencies.

Memphis Police Department:

99,656 total offenses reported, with 21,889 cleared. That’s a clearance rate of 21.96%.

Of arrests, there were 19,123 total, with 2,089 of those juveniles.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office:

7,810 total offenses reported, with 2,733 cleared. That’s a clearance rate of 34.99%

Of arrests, there were 1,647 total, with 312 of those juveniles.

To see the complete report, break downs of crimes by law enforcement agencies, and more, click HERE.

The TBI said using the statistics in rankings can lead to ‘misleading perceptions,’ and discourages using crime data alone when compiling ranked lists.