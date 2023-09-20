249 fugitives wanted in Memphis crimes captured in 'Operation North Star III'

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Memphis fugitives were arrested as part of the operation in 20 cities that led to more than 4,400 captured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S. Marshals Service said more than 4.450 violent fugitives have been arrested in a nationwide operation, and 249 of those offenders were wanted for crimes in Memphis.

Operation North Star III (ONS III) targeted violent offenders in 20 cities over a three-month period. From June 5 through Sept. 8, local, state, and federal agencies partnered with the Marshals for what they called a “high-impact, fugitive apprehension initiative.”

The Marshals said in Memphis, they closed 288 arrest warrants and made 249 arrests. They said the warrants included the following:

30 for Murder or Attempted Murder

23 for Sex Offenses

75 for Assault

32 for Robbery

38 for weapons charges (24 firearms seized)

“Our commitment to the safety of Memphis remains strong,” said United States Marshal Tyreece Miller in a news release. “An uptick in violent crime here in Memphis and across the country has not gone unnoticed by the Department of Justice or the U.S. Marshals Service. This operation and the commitment by our partner agencies show that together we will make a difference.”

Nationally, ONS III led to the arrest of 4,455 violent fugitives, according to the Marshals, clearing 2,818 warrants. They said 555 firearms, more than $1 million in currency, and 85 kilograms of narcotics were seized.

The 20 cities targeted along with Memphis were: Albuquerque; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, California; Philadelphia; Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

This is the third “Operation North Star” conducted by the Marshals since July 2022. In total, all three have brought in more than 6,700 wanted fugitives, 900 of which were wanted for homicide, according to Marshals.

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“ONS is an evidence-based strategy that targets the drivers of violence in our communities,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “ONS is part of the Attorney General’s violent crime reduction strategy, and its success is based on community partnerships and collaboration with our local and state law enforcement partners. I want to thank the outstanding work of the women and men of the USMS and our partnering law enforcement agencies. Together with the community, these efforts have contributed to successful violence reduction efforts in ONS cities.”