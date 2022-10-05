3 different overnight shootings leave 3 dead

Three separate shootings took place in Memphis between June 11 and 12. Police said that two were hospitalized, and three victims lost their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Between Saturday night and Sunday morning three separate shootings left three victims without their lives, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On 6/11, at 11:06 pm Officers responded to 1418 Silver Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to ROH, where one victim was pronounced deceased, and one was in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/IreS0Gm9nB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

Starting at 11:06 p.m. officers located two victims after a shooting at 1418 Silver Street. Both victims, suffering from gunshot wounds, were transported to Regional One Health.

One person was pronounced dead, according to MPD. Police said that the other victim was in critical condition.

At 12:35 am, Officers responded to 2034 S. Lauderdale Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One female was transported to ROH, where she was pronounced deceased, and one male was transported MU in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Sq0GUZcyUR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

A second shooting occurred at 2034 S. Lauderdale street, according to police reports. Officers responded to the scene at 12:35 a.m. where another two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

Police said that one victim, a woman, was transported to Regional One Health. She was pronounced deceased, according to MPD. Another victim, a man, was transported to Methodist in critical condition, according to MPD.

At 1:31 am, Officers responded to 766 Jackson Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

No one is in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/pV2OszTvyx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

The third incident took place at 766 Jackson Avenue, according to MPD. Officers responded at 1:31 a.m. and located one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police reports. Police said the man was pronounced deceased on the scene. No one is in custody at this time for this shooting, according to MPD.

Police said that all three of these shootings are ongoing investigations. Citizens are encouraged to call (901) 528 CASH with any additional information.