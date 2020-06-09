3 men have died after 3 different shootings within 24 hours of each other in Memphis

A flurry of tweets Sunday morning by the Memphis Police Department gives the details

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Three people are dead after three different shootings in Memphis Saturday and early Sunday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the first homicide happened at Gill and Pillow where a man was shot to death at 12:15am Saturday. No suspect information was available.

Then at 10:30pm Saturday at 1210 N. Evergreen, police found a 38-year-old man who was dead from gunshot wounds. No suspect information was available.

The next shooting was at 12:15 am Sunday at 255 S. Orleans Street. There police found a 23-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died. Police say the suspect may have known the victim.

If you have any information about any of the homicides, please call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Your calls are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

