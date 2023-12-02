3 EMTs who were fired following Tyre Nichols case file appeals

Memphis fire chief Gina Sweat said she would ensure a thorough internal review of all EMTs and emergency personnel policies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The three EMTs who were fired from the Memphis Fire Department after the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have all filed appeals.

During the City Council public safety committee meeting, Memphis fire chief Gina Sweat said she would ensure a thorough internal review of all EMTs and emergency personnel policies.

Many council members and activists alike have demanded broader substantial reforms in the near future.

Two of the EMTs were fired two weeks ago for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police have now had their licenses suspended by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board.

At a virtual meeting, the attending board members voted unanimously to impose a summary suspension on EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge and EMT-Basic Robert Long.

According to an earlier news release from the Memphis Fire Department, Sandridge and Long were dispatched on Engine 55 and arrived at the scene where Nichols was handcuffed on the ground at about 8:41 p.m. MFD leaders said the EMTs requested an ambulance but failed to do an adequate assessment of Nichols.

Matt Gibbs, an attorney with the Tennessee Department of Health, offered a more detailed assessment at the board meeting on Feb. 3, faulting Sandridge for failing to administer an IV or monitor Nichols' vital signs and faulting both men for failing to administer high-flow oxygen or offer any other meaningful aid.

Gibbs presented 19 minutes of footage captured from a pole camera, during which Nichols could be seen sitting slumped against the side of a patrol car. Long and Sandridge both approached carrying medical supply bags, but didn't aid Nichols for the duration of the footage, Gibbs said.

"Their patient was in obvious distress. I think that it’s obvious to even a layperson that he was in terrible distress and needed help, and they failed to provide that help," board member Sullivan Smith said after viewing the footage. "They were his best shot, and they failed to help."