3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting

Two were transported to Regional One and placed in critical condition while a third victim arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle, police said.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD. 

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. Those with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 CASH with tips. 

