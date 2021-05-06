3 men face murder charges after man was shot to death at Arlington McDonald’s

Anthony Grayson, 19, was shot to death December 7, 2020.

ARLINGTON, Tennessee — Three men face murder charges after a 19-year-old was shot to death at a fast food restaurant in Arlington last year.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Grayson was killed, and another person injured, in the shooting at the McDonald’s restaurant at 11590 Highway 70 December 7, 2020. Thursday, three men, Anterion Springfield, Montre Jeter, and Delmarc Hollingsworth, were charged.

From the SCSO: “Springfield, 18, is charged with several felonies including second degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

Jeter, 20, is charged with several felonies including second degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

Hollingsworth, 27, is charged with 2nd degree murder, reckless endangerment w/deadly weapon, employing firearm w/intent to commit felony, possession of controlled substance w/intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, convicted felon in possession of firearm, & tampering with evidence.”