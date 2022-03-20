x
3 people stabbed near Memphis International Airport Sunday

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Memphis Police responded to a fight on Sputnik Drive, near the Memphis International Airport.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed early Sunday morning near the Memphis International Airport.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a fighting/wounding call around 2:00 a.m. at the 5000 block of Sputnik Drive, near the airport and the Tennessee state line. 

The three stabbing victims were transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. 

MPD said several people were detained at the scene, but later released. 

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no suspects have been named at this time. 

