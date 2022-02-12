MPD: 3 teens arrested after carjacking, leading police on car chase in North Memphis

Memphis Police said the teens were 14, 14 and 16 years old. They face charges of carjacking, aggravated robbery and evading police in a vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were arrested late Thursday night after leading police on a car chase in a stolen car, which they carjacked earlier that day, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to a carjacking call in the 5000 block of Cottonwood Road in East Memphis around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was sitting in his car when the three teens, aged 14, 14 and 16, respectively, approached him with a gun, forced him out of his car, and put the gun to his head, demanding he hand them his phone and around $9,000.

Police located the stolen car at a Krystal's on Lamar Avenue, and gave pursuit in their squad cars as the stolen car fled the scene. Officers were told to end their chase around 9:30 p.m. due to the high speed.

An MPD helicopter tracked the stolen car to Hunter Avenue and Springdale Road, in North Memphis, about 10 minutes later. Officers approached the car, and the three teens fled on foot. They were captured and arrested shortly thereafter.