3 teens escape youth detention facility in Fayette County

The youth escapees have a violent history.

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Three teens from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville are on the run after escaping overnight.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified Wednesday morning around 6:45 that the three youth detainees had escaped between 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

FCSO says it's unknown which direction they went or their means of travel.

Two of the escapees are from Memphis, one is from Chattanooga.

One of the escapees has previously escaped from the facility.

Escapees Descriptions:

17 yr., male Black, 5’5”, 135 lbs.

17 yr., male Black, 5’7”, 140 lbs.

17 yr., male Hispanic, 5'6", 135 lbs.

The teens have a violent history and were being held on charges that include criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Because they are juveniles, names and other identifying informaiton will not be released.

Residents near the facility are encouraged to make sure keys are removed from vehicles and that they are locked.