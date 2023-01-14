$3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Leno's Liquor, police searching for suspects

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sledgehammer was used to break in the front glass door of Leno's Liquor on Jan. 11 before $3,000 to $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to the Memphis Police Department.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. Surveillance video showed a grey or silver Infiniti back up to the business with 4 suspects exiting the vehicle, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

