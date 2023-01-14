x
Crime

$3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Leno's Liquor, police searching for suspects

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sledgehammer was used to break in the front glass door of Leno's Liquor on Jan. 11 before $3,000 to $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to the Memphis Police Department. 

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. Surveillance video showed a grey or silver Infiniti back up to the business with 4 suspects exiting the vehicle, according to MPD. 

All of the suspects in pictures and videos that MPD posted are wearing hoodies, glasses and gloves. Their faces are wrapped up completely except for their eyes. 

