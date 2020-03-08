32 firearms stolen from Memphis gun shop, $10,000 reward offered

ATF, Memphis Police Department, and National Shooting Sports Foundation offer reward to help catch whoever stole firearms from Shoot Point Blank in Memphis August 3

ATF, Memphis PD and the firearms industry seek public’s help in firearms theft from Shoot Point Blank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Memphis Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Shoot Point Blank, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On August 3, 2020, Shoot Point Blank, 1740 Century Center Cove, Memphis, was burglarized where approximately 32 firearms were reported stolen to the Memphis Police Department.

ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

.@ATFNashville in conjunction with @MEM_PoliceDept and @NSSF are offering up to a 10k reward for info that leads to the arrest of the suspects in the Aug. 3 theft of firearms from Shoot Point Blank FFL, Memphis, Tenn. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS with information. pic.twitter.com/5kP7cbrAyN — ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) August 3, 2020

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Chris Rogers said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the CrimeStoppers (901) 528-CASH. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.