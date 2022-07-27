3rd suspect charged in the murder of Memphis faith leader, Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams

20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora faces multiple charges, including first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a well-known and highly respected Memphis church leader.

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery. Tabora was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday, July 28.

According to an affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two juveniles when he killed Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the UMC's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18 in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.

15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo have also been charged in this case. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have both tried as adults.

ABC24 learned last week Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing.