4 arrested in Oxford apartment complex shooting

According to the Oxford Police Department, the four suspects were arrested as they were leaving the scene.

OXFORD, Miss — Four men were arrested late Thursday night as they were leaving a shooting at an apartment complex in Oxford.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers received a shots fired call just after 11:30 p.m. from Shadow Creek Drive inside The Greens apartment complex.

While officers were on the way to the shooting, they said they saw a car leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. They said learned the four men in the car were there before the shooting.

Once the investigation was complete, the following men were arrested:

Keontae Brannon, 19, of Taylor, for aggravated assault

Ai'Rian Stokes, 20, of Oxford, for aggravated assault

Daezhaun Johnson, 21, of Memphis, for aggravated assault and possession of schedule 1 and schedule 2 narcotics with intent to sell

Kamron Anderson, 18, of Tupelo, for possession of schedule 1 and schedule 2 narcotics with intent to sell

All four were taken before a Lafayette County judge for their initial appearance so bonds could be set. Brannon received a $50,000 bond, but due to Brannon being out on recent felony charges, his previous bond was revoked by the court.