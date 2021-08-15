4 hours in Memphis: 5 dead in 5 separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a brutal four-hour stretch Saturday night and early Sunday morning, five people were shot to death in five different locations in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the carnage started Saturday night at just after 8pm where police found a man shot to death in the back of a car in the 2700 block of Pickering Drive. No suspect information was given.
Less than two hours later, someone called police after finding a man shot to death in the 2000 block of W. Shelby Dr. Again, no suspect information was given.
Then, at about 11:35pm, a man was found shot to death at 3713 N. Watkins. No suspect information was given.
About four minutes later Saturday night, MPD found a man shot to death in a car at S. B B King Blvd and Union Ave, although shooting itself happened at Trigg and Olive. As with the other shootings, no suspect information was given.
A half hour later, at 12:02am Sunday, yet another man was shot to death, this time at 1094 Homer Street where police say they detained a woman.
Eleven minutes later, a woman and her dog were killed by a hit-and-run driver at E. Shelby Dr. near Gill Road. Police are looking for someone who was driving a dark-colored pickup truck.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could ear a cash reward.