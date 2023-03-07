x
4 shot, including a child, in South Memphis neighborhood, MPD says

Memphis Police said two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Credit: ABC24/Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in the hospital - two in critical condition - following a shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood late Tuesday night, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Labelle Street and Kenner Avenue regarding a shooting. 

Officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Another adult was taken to Methodist University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

