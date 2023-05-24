4 injured after several shootings in 1 hour span throughout Memphis Wednesday night

Memphis Police said two victims were in critical condition Wednesday night while two others face less serious injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in the hospital after a string of shootings throughout Memphis that took place in a one-hour span of time Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police said at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. Officers did not find a victim on this scene, but a man arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound from this scene and is in non-critical condition.



At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Keltner Circle. The victim left the scene but was found on the 2700 block of Spottswood Avenue. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspect, or, suspects, ran from the scene in a red Dodge Dart.



At 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Overton Crossing Street and Whitney Avenue near Frayser. Two men with gunshot wounds were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect vehicle was a dark red Chevy Impala, Memphis Police said.

MPD said all scenes are still active with ongoing investigations, and no arrests have been made.

The three shootings add on to two earlier shootings Wednesday, where a man was killed and another critically injured in separate incidents.

The first happened at 5:18 a.m. Wednesday at I-240 near Getwell Road, where a shooting victim was found. Memphis Police said they don't know where the shooting happened.

The next happened at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, where Memphis Police found a man shot to death at the 2100 block of Eldridge Avenue.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.