4 sexual predators caught in Hernando, according to Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

Operation Blue Rain leads to charges related to sexual exploitation or enticement of minors.

HERNANDO, Mississippi — Four people are in jail today after being busted in an undercover sting in Hernando, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Hernando Police Department arrested four people who were trying to meet underage children for sexual purposes. Also, three others were busted on narcotics charges.

The operation, according to a news release, involved the use of online, undercover, and traditional investigative actions to find people trying to lure kids to meet for sex or asking them to produce child pornography.

The operation was coordinated by the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General and the Hernando Police Department with the assistance of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Nothing motivates me more than protecting our children from predators who would rob them of their innocence,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

“I would like to thank the law enforcement officers, investigators, and all of our federal, state, and local partners who assisted in Operation Blue Rain for their hard work and continued support in our fight to protect our children and our communities,” Fitch said.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the following were arrested and charged as part of Operation Blue Rain:

Michael Murphy, 37, was arrested on allegations of accessing child exploitation material following a search warrant. Murphy was apprehended at his place of employment in Panola County.

Terry Eugene Johnson III, 23, was arrested and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child. Johnson made arrangements to meet the child for sexually explicit conduct at a location in DeSoto County.

Rick Russell, 21, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.

Johnny Allen Polnitz, 23, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.

Tailya Tanee Smith, 20, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.

Deaundra Donelle Wilson, 29, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.

Johnathan Deshaun Ford, 21, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.

Jermichael Parker, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.