MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in South Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. at 953 Doris Ave.

Police said the boy was taken to LeBonheur and those responsible are possibly in a white 4-door Infiniti.

Anyone with tips on this ongoing investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.