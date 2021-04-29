FOUND: 4-year-old girl found after vehicle she was in was stolen at gas station

Memphis Police said the girl and the stolen Rogue were found in the area of Oakdale and Avery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 4-year-old has been found after the car she was in was stolen Thursday afternoon at a gas station not far from the central library.

The theft happened about 2:00 p.m. at the Shell gas station in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue, near Tillman Avenue. It led to a city-wide search for the girl and car theft suspects.

Police said the girl and the stolen vehicle were found about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Oakdale and Avery.

Police said a woman in a 4-door gray Nissan Rogue with Michigan plates had left the girl and keys inside the vehicle when she went inside, and someone took off in her Rogue.

Police said they had reports a black Dodge Challenger was possibly following the stolen Rogue. The suspects are still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.