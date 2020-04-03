4-year-old girl grazed in overnight shooting; suspects on the run

The girl's mother said they were asleep in a bedroom when shots were fired into their home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a four-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while sleeping.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Dunn Avenue. The child’s mother told police she was asleep in a bedroom with her four-year-old daughter and a third person. She said she awoke to gunfire and realized the shots were coming inside her home. She then realized her daughter had been hit by one of the bullets.

The woman told police they never looked outside and did not see who was firing the shots, but there were bullet holes in the walls.

Officers said there was a small fire in the yard on one side of the duplex when they arrived.

Investigators say 14 people were in the duplex at the time of the shooting. Only the four-year-old was grazed. She was taken to the hospital, treated, and back home before officers cleared the scene.

Investigators say four suspects took off eastbound on Dunn after the shooting. They believe the suspects were in a newer model gray or silver Toyota Corolla with dark tinted windows and dark rims.