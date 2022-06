The Germantown Police Department has confirmed the death of a toddler on South Germantown Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is currently investigating the death of a four-year-old child involving a firearm in the 2900 block of South Germantown Road.

It is currently unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional.