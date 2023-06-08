4-year-old, woman injured in Orange Mound shooting Thursday afternoon

Memphis Police said the shooting happened shortly after noon Thursday. Both are expected to be OK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child and a woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday after a shooting in Orange Mound, Memphis Police said.

At around 12:10 p.m., Memphis Police said their officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Haynes where they found two victims, a 29-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, both with gunshot wounds.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, while the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The child was grazed in the arm by a bullet, MPD said.

The only suspect information at this time is that the suspect's car was a blue Infiniti, Memphis Police said.