5-month-old among 3 dead after Memphis crash, police confirm

The crash happened late Friday night at the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Delano Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-month-old is among three people who are dead after a crash Friday night in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the two-car crash happened at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Delano Avenue and Overton Crossing Street. Two adults, the children's parents, died at the scene and two children, a 5-month-old and 1-year-old, were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

As of Monday evening, police said the 1-year-old is still in critical condition at LeBonheur.

According to a police affidavit, a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Delano Avenue when it hit the passenger side of a Hyundai Accent.

At 11:20pm last night, officers responded to a two vehicle crash at Delano & Overton Crossing. Two adults were pronounced deceased on the scene and two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur critical. One person in custody. Charges pending. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2022

The affidavit said police arrested Erik White, 22, on charges of financial responsibility and driving with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license. White had his license suspended for not appearing for a trial in 2018. At the time of the crash, his car was shown to not have any insurance.