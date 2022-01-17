5-month-old among 3 dead after Memphis crash, police confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-month-old is among three people who are dead after a crash Friday night in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the two-car crash happened at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Delano Avenue and Overton Crossing Street. Two adults, the children's parents, died at the scene and two children, a 5-month-old and 1-year-old, were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.
As of Monday evening, police said the 1-year-old is still in critical condition at LeBonheur.
According to a police affidavit, a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Delano Avenue when it hit the passenger side of a Hyundai Accent.
The affidavit said police arrested Erik White, 22, on charges of financial responsibility and driving with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license. White had his license suspended for not appearing for a trial in 2018. At the time of the crash, his car was shown to not have any insurance.
White is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 18. He was released on his own recognizance.