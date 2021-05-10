5 teens charged after escaping youth detention facility in Fayette County

Fayette County Sheriff's Office says all 5 have a violent history, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault & possession of a deadly weapon

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Five teenagers who escaped Sunday night from a youth detention center in Fayette County are back behind bars, facing additional charges.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the teens, ages 16 - 18, escaped from the Wilder Youth Detention Center in Somerville around 11:15 p.m.

FCSO received reports that the teens were seen walking in the area of I-40 and Bernard Road near Mason. That's where Fayette County Deputies along with Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers found them and were able to take them into custody without incident. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit also assisted overnight by tracking the scent of the escapees from the facility.

Four of the escapees are from Memphis, one is from Selmer, TN.