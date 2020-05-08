50 grams of meth earns man 15 years in federal prison

Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM D. MICHAEL DUNAVANT, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY WESTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

Memphis, TN – Isaac Taylor, of Tempe, Arizona, 62, has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, during an investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) obtained a court-ordered wiretap on a phone used by a local drug dealer, John Wright. Based on the wiretap surveillance, investigators learned the source of Wright's supply for methamphetamine was the defendant, Isaac Taylor, a resident of Arizona. Agents intercepted several calls between Wright and Taylor discussing methamphetamine sales.

After reviewing the evidence, the government determined Taylor was responsible for supplying Wright with approximately three pounds of methamphetamine. Undercover agents also purchased approximately ten ounces of methamphetamine from Wright. According to lab testing, the methamphetamine from Wright was found to be 100% in purity.

On August 3, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Wright to 188 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "Methamphetamine that is trafficked into and throughout West Tennessee is increasing in dangerous purity, and continues to destroy individuals, families, and communities. This out-of-state drug dealer sent multiple pounds of pure poison into Memphis, thinking that he was untouchable. He was wrong, and this sentence shows that we have the ability and resolve to catch and punish anyone who victimizes our citizens with dangerous addictive substances."

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department investigated this case.

This case was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF), which seeks to investigate and prosecute large-scale drug trafficking and violence involving multiple districts across the United States.