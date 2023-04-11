$5,000 reward: After mother did her own detective work, death of son ruled homicide

Memphis & Shelby County CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information in the death of 21-year-old Jordan Jermaine Mason in September 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a 21-year-old whose mother would not give up on the case.

Jordan Jermaine Mason died on Sept. 23, 2022, a week after his 21st birthday, from a gunshot wound. Police said his body was found in an apartment at Highland Hills Apartments, at 2831 Fosterwood Drive, east of the Airport.

CrimeStoppers said Memphis police investigators first ruled the death of Mason’s death as being from unknown causes, with a "suggestion that it could be a suicide."

Officials said Mason’s mother did not believe it could be suicide and did her own detective work. They said when she went to MPD homicide detectives with what she learned, Mason’s death was determined to be homicide.

Investigators said Mason died at 5:18 p.m., and his last known phone call was an hour before that. They believe someone may have seen the murder.