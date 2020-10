Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Firefighters Association is offering a $5,000 reward after several vehicles were broken into at local fire stations.

According to a Facebook post by the Memphis Fire Fighters Association Local 1784, vehicles were broken into overnight at three Memphis fire stations.

The association said it would offer a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those behind the thefts.