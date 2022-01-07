Caught on camera: Up to $50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Raleigh

USPIS agents said the robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the 4200 block of Green Hall Way in Raleigh.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect who robbed a mail carrier in Memphis. The robbery was caught on camera.

USPIS agents said the robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the 4200 block of Green Hall Way in Raleigh. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera caught video of the robbery. You can see a man get out of the white Chrysler 300 and approach the mail carrier. The suspect then pats the man down and robs him before jumping back into the car and taking off.

The carrier was not injured.

The suspect was described about 5’6" to 5’8" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a long sleeve navy Adidas top with stripes running from one elbow across the shoulder to the other elbow, black saggy pants, white tennis shoes, and a mask. The suspect was in a white Chrysler 300, 4-door sedan with black rims.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are asking anyone with information about these mail thefts, to please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) and Reference Case No. 3762383.