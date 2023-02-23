7-year-old girl in critical condition after Tuesday's Southeast Memphis shooting

According to MPD, there were at least four separate shootings Tuesday night within a two-hour time span, leaving six adults and the young 7-year-old girl injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now two days later, a 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition after a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Memphis Police Department said.

According to MPD, two adults were also injured in the shooting, but they are now in stable condition.

Tuesday, officers arrived at 3700 block of Outland Rd. at 6:38 p.m. The young girl was found in critical condition, and she was transported to Le Bonheur.

According to MPD, this shooting was one of many shootings that happened Tuesday. MPD said there were at least four separate shootings Tuesday night within a two-hour time span, leaving six adults and the young 7-year-old girl injured

There is still no suspect information available.