Memphis Police released video of the suspect and are asking for help to identify him.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police officers are asking for help to identify a suspect who kidnapped and assaulted a 7-year-old girl.

Police say the kidnapping and assault happened March 30 around 1:45am in the 4000 block of Falcon Drive in southwest Memphis. The child was taken from her home, assaulted, and then returned home.