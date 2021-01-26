70-year-old man wanted as person of interest by TBI in Obion County double homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Special Agents are searching for a 70-year-old man they said is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Obion County.
The incident was reported Monday morning on Reelfoot Lake. The TBI said Chance Black and Zachery Grooms, both of Weakley County, were found dead. The TBI did not say they died.
The TBI said David Vowell of Martin, Tennessee, is a person of interest and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.