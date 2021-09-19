71-year-old man tries to rob Millington bank, gets busted

According to the Millington Police Department, Samuel Scott, 71, went into the Navy Federal Credit Union at 5600 Navy Road just before 3 p.m. and handed the teller a note which demanded money. Police arrived at the bank within two minutes of receiving a 911 call. Scott was still inside the bank when officers arrived. Scott was arrested and taken to the Millington City jail. He was charged with one count of robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.